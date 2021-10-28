-$0.92 EPS Expected for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.92) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.85). Atara Biotherapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.92) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($3.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($3.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $26,062.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $178,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,460 shares of company stock worth $462,304. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3,011.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 99,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after acquiring an additional 214,895 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 829.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 109,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 97,327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,009. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.27. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $28.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

