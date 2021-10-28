Scrypta (LYRA) Trading 271.8% Higher Over Last Week

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 241.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $763,214.96 and approximately $1,324.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for $0.0412 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Scrypta has traded up 271.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00042502 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001115 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000118 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000702 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 21,328,746 coins and its circulating supply is 18,528,746 coins. Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LYRAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.