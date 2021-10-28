Metaverse ETP Hits One Day Volume of $296,416.00 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $15.95 million and $296,416.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,164.55 or 0.06958491 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00085325 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,197,586 coins and its circulating supply is 79,197,488 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ETPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.