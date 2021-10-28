FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 21,749 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $1,422,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,014. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.49. 24,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,664. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

