FORA Capital LLC Acquires 8,986 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4,561.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total transaction of $912,888.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,728 shares of company stock worth $11,430,538. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $4.37 on Thursday, reaching $321.75. The stock had a trading volume of 20,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,878. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $321.67. The company has a market cap of $84.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.42.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.68.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.