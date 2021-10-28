The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $14,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,685,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.90. 433,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,636,253. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

