Brokerages Set Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Target Price at $3.58

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.30.
SRGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.
In other Surgalign news, CEO Terry M. Rich purchased 702,956 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $653,749.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,396,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,130.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $52,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,735.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 788,056 shares of company stock worth $735,790. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:SRGA traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.95. 18,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890,724. The company has a market capitalization of $131.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Surgalign has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43.
Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.53 million. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 81.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Surgalign will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Surgalign Company Profile
Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.
Further Reading: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.