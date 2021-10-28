Brokerages Set Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Target Price at $3.58

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.30.

SRGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Surgalign alerts:

In other Surgalign news, CEO Terry M. Rich purchased 702,956 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $653,749.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,396,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,130.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $52,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,735.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 788,056 shares of company stock worth $735,790. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Surgalign by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,318,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,256 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Surgalign by 4,074.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,831,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,027 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Surgalign by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,967,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,961 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Surgalign by 1,422.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,353,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRGA traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.95. 18,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890,724. The company has a market capitalization of $131.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Surgalign has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.53 million. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 81.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Surgalign will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.