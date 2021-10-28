LMR Partners LLP Acquires 173,152 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 130.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,152 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.33% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $12,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth $9,539,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 239,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 72,732 shares during the period. Ascendant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth $1,567,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 39,769 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASO. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

In related news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $201,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,657,515 shares of company stock valued at $811,991,119 in the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $43.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.71. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

