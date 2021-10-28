HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,286.70 ($16.81).

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSV. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of HomeServe to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,110 ($14.50) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of HSV stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 861.50 ($11.26). The company had a trading volume of 330,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 924.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 981.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.64. HomeServe has a 52 week low of GBX 787 ($10.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,288 ($16.83).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

