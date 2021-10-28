Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 1.3% of FORA Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,631,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,446,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Accenture by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,370,000 after buying an additional 47,124 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,064 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.32.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total value of $1,783,458.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,617 shares of company stock valued at $7,527,608. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $355.91. 22,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,950. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $212.45 and a 1-year high of $359.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $332.75 and a 200-day moving average of $308.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

