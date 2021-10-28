LMR Partners LLP Takes $29.07 Million Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 633,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,074,000. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.28% of VEREIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in VEREIT during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in VEREIT by 30.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in VEREIT during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VEREIT by 828.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VEREIT by 37.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.71.

Shares of VER stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.65. The company had a trading volume of 54,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,366. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.06. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.