TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,130,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth approximately $10,421,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quantum-Si in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Quantum-Si in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,842,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Quantum-Si in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,350,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Quantum-Si in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,972,000.

Shares of QSI stock remained flat at $$7.89 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,505. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.76.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Quantum-Si in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

