Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTLS. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Chart Industries from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.28.

Shares of GTLS stock traded up $4.48 on Thursday, hitting $174.01. 1,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.82. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.01 and a 1-year high of $206.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.64 and its 200 day moving average is $162.35.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

