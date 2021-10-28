TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Invests $13.43 Million in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,433,000. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units comprises 1.1% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at approximately $995,000.

LITTU stock remained flat at $$10.22 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,283. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.97. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.97.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.