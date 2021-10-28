Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,300 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $79,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,185,000 after buying an additional 1,567,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,096,516,000 after buying an additional 1,478,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,815,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,557,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,006,000 after buying an additional 1,033,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $76.15. 18,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,516,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.39. The company has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on D. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

