California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 598 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 343,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $95,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in DocuSign by 16.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 41.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,649,000 after purchasing an additional 659,014 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in DocuSign by 1.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 82.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 116.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after acquiring an additional 25,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $277.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.21 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,637 shares of company stock worth $11,536,815 in the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 target price (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

