Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $231,000 Investment in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 171,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,357,000 after acquiring an additional 14,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

ATR stock opened at $125.32 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.34 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $811.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.27 million. On average, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair lowered AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

