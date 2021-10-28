Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Boosts Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 620,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 51,467 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Trex were worth $63,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 62,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Trex by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

NYSE TREX opened at $103.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.56. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $114.61.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TREX shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stephens raised Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

In other Trex news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.