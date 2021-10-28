Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.54.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DXT shares. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

DXT stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.99. 17,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,257. Dexterra Group has a twelve month low of C$4.76 and a twelve month high of C$9.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$585.55 million and a PE ratio of 20.85.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$173.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dexterra Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This is an increase from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

In other Dexterra Group news, Senior Officer R. Drew Knight sold 6,900 shares of Dexterra Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total transaction of C$53,975.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,433 shares in the company, valued at C$11,209.64.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.