The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives C$86.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$86.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$90.00 target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, October 4th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outpeform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a C$83.00 price objective (down previously from C$86.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of BNS stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$82.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,992. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$79.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.44 billion and a PE ratio of 11.55. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$53.92 and a 52-week high of C$83.11.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.89 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.74 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.9300003 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.35%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

