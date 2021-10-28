IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.89.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IGIFF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of IGM Financial stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.73. IGM Financial has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $39.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.7951 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 5%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

