-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.27). Berkeley Lights posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Lights currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.97. 11,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,355. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.29.

In other Berkeley Lights news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $310,099.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 167,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,799.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $373,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 343,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,125. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

