Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $262.71.

CHDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 14.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 13.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,910,000 after acquiring an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs stock traded down $9.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,171. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $147.06 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.