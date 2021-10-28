Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $262.71.
CHDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company.
In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.
Churchill Downs stock traded down $9.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,171. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $147.06 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.36.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
