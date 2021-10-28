Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.89. 56,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,640. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average is $62.40. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yum China stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

