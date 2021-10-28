Proficio Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,236 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Walmart by 552.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after buying an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 38.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,734,000 after buying an additional 2,087,795 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Walmart by 33.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after buying an additional 2,046,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 511.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,367,000 after buying an additional 1,823,400 shares during the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $43,882,676.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,202,416 shares of company stock worth $1,211,662,315 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,067,492. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.99. The firm has a market cap of $414.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

