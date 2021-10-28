Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 19,836 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Australia ETF comprises 1.9% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $15,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWA. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

EWA stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.78. 24,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,285. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average is $26.05.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

