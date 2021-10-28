Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 50 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.39% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $46,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $2.60 on Thursday, hitting $271.25. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,377. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.83 and a 200-day moving average of $256.13. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.92 and a fifty-two week high of $272.30.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

