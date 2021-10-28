Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Shares Purchased by EMS Capital LP

EMS Capital LP lifted its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,056,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares during the quarter. Outfront Media comprises about 3.9% of EMS Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. EMS Capital LP’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $49,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Outfront Media by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,279,000 after acquiring an additional 65,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Outfront Media by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Outfront Media by 392.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 108,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Outfront Media by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 578,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

In other news, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at $942,735.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

OUT stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.49. 28,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,954. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.