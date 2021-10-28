PDT Partners LLC Has $4.88 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,125,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Shares of HWM stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.57. 38,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 1.93. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.70.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.