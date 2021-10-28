PDT Partners LLC Purchases 20,931 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,931 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,696,000 after acquiring an additional 42,232 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 250.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,069,000 after acquiring an additional 81,571 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 361.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,892,000 after acquiring an additional 242,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems stock traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $262.82. 1,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,404. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -148.05 and a beta of 1.61. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $269.78. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 566 shares in the company, valued at $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.63.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

