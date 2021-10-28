Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $61.75

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.75 and traded as high as $74.30. Truxton shares last traded at $74.30, with a volume of 274 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $213.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.75.

Truxton Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRUX)

Truxton Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking and business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans, Commercial Real Estate Loans, Residential Real Estate Loans, Construction and Land Development Loans, and Consumer Loans.

