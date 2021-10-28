Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Central Pacific Financial stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,081. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $28.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Central Pacific Financial stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

