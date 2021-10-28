Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Announces Earnings Results

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $7.02 on Thursday, reaching $49.86. The company had a trading volume of 29,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,500. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $34,045.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ultra Clean stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 110.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 124,505 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of Ultra Clean worth $12,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.