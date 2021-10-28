LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.450-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $565.50 million-$565.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $581 million.LHC Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.750-$5.850 EPS.

LHCG traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.92. 28,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,126. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.31 and its 200 day moving average is $189.90. LHC Group has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LHCG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LHC Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of LHC Group worth $21,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

