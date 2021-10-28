Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 86.5% from the September 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cheuvreux lowered Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.89 target price on Givaudan and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $96.89 target price on Givaudan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.20.

GVDNY traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $95.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,639. The firm has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 0.52. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $73.05 and a 1 year high of $102.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.96.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

