Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Short Interest Down 89.6% in October

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 89.6% from the September 30th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GRMC remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 79,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,877. Goldrich Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.
About Goldrich Mining
