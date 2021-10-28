Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Short Interest Down 89.6% in October

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 89.6% from the September 30th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRMC remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 79,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,877. Goldrich Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Goldrich Mining

Goldrich Mining Co is an exploration stage company, which engages in acquiring and advancing of mineral properties. It focuses on developing Chandalar gold district in Alaska. The company was founded on March 26, 1959 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.

