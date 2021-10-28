Haverford Trust Co. Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 2.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Nestlé during the second quarter worth about $593,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé during the second quarter worth about $4,173,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 2.3% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 3.8% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nestlé alerts:

NSRGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $128.20 on Thursday. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $104.50 and a 52-week high of $129.21. The stock has a market cap of $360.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.33.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.