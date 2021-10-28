Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC decreased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 127.5% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $430.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $413.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.03. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

