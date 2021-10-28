Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 1,032 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth $87,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4,440.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth $220,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXR opened at $32.95 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $35.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

