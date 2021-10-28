Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 25.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 245,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 49,224 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,291,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,185,413,000 after acquiring an additional 290,090 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,960,328,000 after acquiring an additional 709,880 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,763,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,696 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $194.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

