One Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC opened at $211.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.66. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $122.73 and a 1-year high of $219.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

