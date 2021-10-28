NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Sold by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 18,261 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 16.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 46,942 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 8.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,476,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 183,338 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,141,000 after acquiring an additional 52,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 354.0% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on NTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $82,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $210,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,420.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 78.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $31.91.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $190.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.