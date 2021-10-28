CSM Advisors LLC Has $433,000 Stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

CSM Advisors LLC decreased its position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,746,000 after buying an additional 228,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 957,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,459,000 after purchasing an additional 37,203 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 571.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 556,349 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 21.6% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 311,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,466,000 after acquiring an additional 55,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Levitz purchased 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $114,598.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANIK. Zacks Investment Research cut Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $41.31 on Thursday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.81 million, a P/E ratio of -45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average of $41.86.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.60. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $38.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

