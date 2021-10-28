CSM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NSI Retail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $464,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,750,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,242,000 after acquiring an additional 690,136 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 187.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,483 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,106,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.62. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 26.61%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,702.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

