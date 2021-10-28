CSM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1,330.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 6,685.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on Cooper-Standard in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CPS opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $421.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 3.22. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average is $27.00.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($1.37). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $533.19 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Oss Stephen A. Van acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,878.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

