PDT Partners LLC Has $6.55 Million Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 72.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,022 shares during the quarter. Smartsheet accounts for about 0.4% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Smartsheet worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $80,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.76.

Shares of SMAR stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $69.57. 3,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,024. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.47. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 6,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $487,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $218,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,346 shares of company stock worth $19,880,093 in the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.