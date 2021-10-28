PDT Partners LLC Has $5.95 Million Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Ambarella accounts for 0.4% of PDT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Ambarella from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $1,333,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $5.14 on Thursday, hitting $186.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,573. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.59 and a beta of 1.41. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $53.52 and a one year high of $187.25.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

