Inex Project 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $79.00 (INEX)

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 28th. In the last week, Inex Project has traded 1,388.5% higher against the dollar. One Inex Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Inex Project has a market capitalization of $6.63 million and $79.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Inex Project alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00069637 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00070854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.16 or 0.00095421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,260.11 or 1.00500177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,172.49 or 0.06845170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002550 BTC.

About Inex Project

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 coins. Inex Project’s official Twitter account is @inexproject . Inex Project’s official website is www.inexprojectofficial.com

Buying and Selling Inex Project

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inex Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Inex Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Inex Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “INEXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Inex Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Inex Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.