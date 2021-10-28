Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) is PDT Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. Intellia Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $8,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. FMR LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,813 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 534.6% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 929,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,523,000 after purchasing an additional 783,179 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $38,915,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,698,000 after purchasing an additional 447,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,815.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,169,000 after purchasing an additional 376,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.56.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $4.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.14. 3,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,795. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $202.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.31 and a beta of 2.17.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The business’s revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 22,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $3,431,332.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,987 shares in the company, valued at $112,247,793.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 3,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $627,177.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,203 shares of company stock worth $45,987,946. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

