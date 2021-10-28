Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $68.51 Million Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 77.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 878,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,400 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $68,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

NYSE EHC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.85. 14,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,493. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $60.51 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.